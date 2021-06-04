Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.66.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.83. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.18 and a 1-year high of C$14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

