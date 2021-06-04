Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $234.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $234.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.83.

FIVE stock opened at $177.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

