Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

NYSE ROP opened at $447.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $432.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

