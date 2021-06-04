Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $447.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

