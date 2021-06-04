Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 375,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Roblox stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.09.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
