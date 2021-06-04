Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 375,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roblox stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.09.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

