Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 698.60 ($9.13). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 682 ($8.91), with a volume of 28,164 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £520.44 million and a PE ratio of 90.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 657.11.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

