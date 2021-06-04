Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $90.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $91.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

