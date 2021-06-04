Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,923.85 ($77.40).

LON RIO opened at GBX 6,172 ($80.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £99.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,014.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

