RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.92 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $13.92 million and $80,011.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00078741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.98 or 0.01004803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.20 or 0.09887403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00052350 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.