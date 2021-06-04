Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

REPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

REPX opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.14. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

