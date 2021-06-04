Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 608.80 ($7.95). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 603.60 ($7.89), with a volume of 1,237,212 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 508.50 ($6.64).

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The firm has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 599.64.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

