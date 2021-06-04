Richard Upton Acquires 94,639 Shares of U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Stock

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton purchased 94,639 shares of U and I Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £90,853.44 ($118,700.60).

Richard Upton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Richard Upton purchased 12,580 shares of U and I Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £11,699.40 ($15,285.34).

UAI stock opened at GBX 96.60 ($1.26) on Friday. U and I Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The stock has a market cap of £121.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.10.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

