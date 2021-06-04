Richard Harry Sauer Sells 2,483 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74.

Shares of WDAY opened at $221.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $282.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Workday by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Workday by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.