Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Trinseo worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $191,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,971 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TSE opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.65. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.