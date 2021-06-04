Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 621,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SITE Centers were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

