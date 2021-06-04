Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.17 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,643 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,020,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,802 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares during the period.

DRH stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

