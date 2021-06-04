Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Redfin were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,469.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,001 shares of company stock worth $11,842,498. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

