Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of California Water Service Group worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

CWT stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.10. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,761 shares of company stock worth $100,408. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.