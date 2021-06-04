Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,295 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $74,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $784,932.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,430 shares of company stock worth $9,606,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.38. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

