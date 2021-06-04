REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Sells $97,120.00 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

REX opened at $93.00 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $557.26 million, a PE ratio of 172.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.