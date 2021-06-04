Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $393.39

Restore plc (LON:RST) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.39 ($5.14) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.36). Restore shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 33,186 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of £502.86 million and a PE ratio of 2,000.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 393.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

