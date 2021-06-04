Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $3,206,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.36. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUN. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

