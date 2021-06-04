Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $297,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of JCI opened at $66.60 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

