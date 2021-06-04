Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $2,610,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $6,509,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.50. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

