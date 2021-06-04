Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,374 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

NYSE:AON opened at $251.51 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $177.21 and a one year high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

