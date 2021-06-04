ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.20. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 442 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.71.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The medical device company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 189.18% and a negative return on equity of 139.96%.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

