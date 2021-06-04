Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.44 and last traded at $67.31. 13,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,315,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

