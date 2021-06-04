Ren Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69.17 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $523.58 million and $69.17 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.00974412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.55 or 0.09683645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00050115 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

