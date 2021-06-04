Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

