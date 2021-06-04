Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) fell 7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.99. 3,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 78,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Specifically, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,730.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock worth $721,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLMD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $508.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after buying an additional 280,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

