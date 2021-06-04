RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

RDHL opened at $6.95 on Thursday. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $322.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.42.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. Research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $3,337,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

