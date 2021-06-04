Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,469.25 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,001 shares of company stock worth $11,842,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 298.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after buying an additional 1,814,066 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after buying an additional 1,284,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $70,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after buying an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

