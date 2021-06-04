Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 496,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

