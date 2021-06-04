Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

