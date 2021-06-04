Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

RTX opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

