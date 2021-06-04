Raymond James Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $240.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

NYSE:UPS opened at $211.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.63. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

