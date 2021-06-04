Raymond James Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $240.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.
NYSE:UPS opened at $211.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.63. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
