Raymond James Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $116.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

ABT has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

