Raymond James Comments on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

