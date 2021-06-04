Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Achieves $273.87 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Raydium has a market capitalization of $273.87 million and $15.87 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.53 or 0.00014112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00069067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00316663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00227632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.24 or 0.01187733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,102.99 or 0.99827899 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,546,654 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.