Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,484 shares of company stock worth $2,632,998 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

