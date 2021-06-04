Raiden Network Token (RDN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $962,150.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $24.58 million and $962,150.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016537 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00189120 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,030,146 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.