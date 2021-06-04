Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 162,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $12.49 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 13.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $719.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALDX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.