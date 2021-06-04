Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,767. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

