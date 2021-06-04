Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 542,399 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 497.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,399 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Agenus by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Agenus by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agenus alerts:

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.03 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.