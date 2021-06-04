Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 49,752 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 283.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,288 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,752 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Simmons First National worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Simmons First National by 165.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Simmons First National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 16.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $30.86 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

