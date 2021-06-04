Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $249.70 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

