Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 51,408 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 207.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOMB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,808 shares of company stock worth $272,042. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

