Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.68 million.

RDWR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $28.69 on Friday. Radware has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.74, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

