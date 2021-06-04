RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RADA. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

