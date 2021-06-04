RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.

Shares of RADA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.70 million, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

