RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.
Shares of RADA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.70 million, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
